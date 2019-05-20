Police from Dover, New Jersey, are under fire after video emerged of a violent arrest. Tracie Strahan reports.

WARNING: The footage is violent and some viewers may find it disturbing.

Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing New Jersey police punching a 19-year-old suspect in the face as he was pinned to the ground, then dragging him across a street with one shoe over the weekend.

Cyprian Luke, of Morristown, was being taken into custody by Dover police early Sunday on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violating court orders when the footage apparently was shot. The exact sequence of the series of clips isn't exactly clear, and News 4 does not have information on what happened prior to the footage.

Dover's public safety director said the Morris County prosecutor's office is investigating and he could not comment further given the ongoing nature of the investigation. News 4 asked if the officers seen in the video had been placed on administrative leave and was told the cops were put "off duty."

In one clip, Luke is seen pressed against the ground, his hands seemingly holding his head as one officer pushes his body into the pavement. The cops are telling him to put his hands behind his back.

"Put your hands behind your back!" one officer screams. Then Luke is punched twice in the face. "Stop resisting!" Another appears to grip Luke by the neck. His face turns purple as officers yell, "Roll over onto your stomach" as at least three of them hold Luke down by the head and each arm.

At another point, Luke is seen sideways on the ground, one officer holding onto his arm as the person shooting the video hurls a number of slurs and curses the officers' way. Then, at least four cops are seen tousling with Luke on the ground. His face is bloodied, his head pressed into the pavement as about half a dozen officers press him to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

In another clip, two officers are seen hoisting a handcuffed Luke up by his arms. His head bends toward the ground as his arms are lifted higher into the air by the two officers. One of the witnesses recording asks for an officer's badge number.

"Shut the f--- up," the officer says.

Later, the officers are seen hauling Luke off down the street, his pants well below his waist. He also appears to be missing a shoe. The officers appear to be dragging him to a waiting ambulance.

Dozens of people protested outside the Dover police headquarters Sunday night, including Luke's mother, Mary Yurley.

"My son could’ve died, he was blue in one video where he’s being choked and maced for no reason,” Yurley said. "My son’s not resisting he was not being able to comply with what the officer was telling him to do."

Another protester, Kisha Pinnock, echoed Luke's mother's statements, saying the video shows he couldn't move.

“They has a knee in his stomach and they were saying, turn around turn around," Pinnock said. "He couldn’t even turn around but yet when he couldn’t turn around then they are still punching him in the face."

Luke is expected to be arraigned at some point Monday. Details on an attorney for him weren't immediately available.