A man died and another man was injured after the two were stabbed in the Bronx, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call found a 34-year-old man with several stab wounds to his torso and a 35-year-old man with one stab wound to his torso in front of 2026 Westchester Ave., between Olmstead and Pugsley avenues in Parkchester, around 4:22 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

The men were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the 34-year-old died, police said.

Police haven’t released the name of the man who died yet.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing.