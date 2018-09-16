Double Stabbing Leaves 34-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Man Injured: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Double Stabbing Leaves 34-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Man Injured: Police

Both men were stabbed in the torso, the NYPD said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Double Stabbing Leaves 34-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Man Injured: Police
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 34-year-old man died and 35-year-old man was injured after the two were stabbed in the Bronx, police said

    • Both men were stabbed in the torso in the Parkchester section of the Bronx

    • The 34-year-old, who was stabbed several times in the torso, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital

    A man died and another man was injured after the two were stabbed in the Bronx, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found a 34-year-old man with several stab wounds to his torso and a 35-year-old man with one stab wound to his torso in front of 2026 Westchester Ave., between Olmstead and Pugsley avenues in Parkchester, around 4:22 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

    The men were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the 34-year-old died, police said.

    Police haven’t released the name of the man who died yet.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, File

    No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us