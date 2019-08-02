Double Shooting in Newark Leaves Six-Year-Old Girl Hurt: Police - NBC New York
Double Shooting in Newark Leaves Six-Year-Old Girl Hurt: Police

Two men were in the middle of an ongoing dispute when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire

By Michael George

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    One Victim of Newark Double Shooting is Young Girl

    What to Know

    • A 6-year-old girl was one of two people shot in Newark Friday evening, police said

    • Two men were in the middle of an ongoing dispute when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man and a girl

    • The girl was rushed to an area hospital as a precaution, but police said she is not badly injured and the man is expected to recover

    A 6-year-old girl was one of two people shot in Newark Friday evening, police said.

    Two men were in the middle of an ongoing dispute when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, cops say. One of the bullets struck the other man in the leg, but another one grazed the young girl’s kneecap, according to police.

    The girl was rushed to an area hospital as a precaution, but police said she is not badly injured. The other victim also has injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

    The shooting occurred just before a local reverend was planning to host an event giving away ice cream to children at a nearby complex. The event went ahead as planned, with organizers hoping it would help the children forget about the violence that happened right before them and feel safe.

    No arrests have yet been made, and police are currently looking for the alleged suspect. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

    Newark Police asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them.

