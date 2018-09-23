Double Shooting in Newark Leaves One Man Dead, One Injured: Police - NBC New York
Double Shooting in Newark Leaves One Man Dead, One Injured: Police

Police didn't provide a motive for the shooting, and it wasn't immediately clear how the men knew each other

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man died and another man was critically injured after the two were shot in Newark early Sunday morning, police said

    • The men, whose names and ages weren't immediately released, were shot near the intersection of Broad and South streets around 3 a.m.

    • Both of the men were taken to University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. One of the men later died of his injuries

    A man died and another man was critically injured after the two were shot in Newark early Sunday morning, police said. 

    The men, whose names and ages weren't immediately released, were shot near the intersection of Broad and South streets around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. 

    Both of the men were taken to University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police. 

    One of the men later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

    Police didn't provide a motive for the shooting, and it wasn't immediately clear how the men knew each other. 

    An investigation is ongoing.

