A man died and another man was critically injured after the two were shot in Newark early Sunday morning, police said.

The men, whose names and ages weren't immediately released, were shot near the intersection of Broad and South streets around 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Both of the men were taken to University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

One of the men later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police didn't provide a motive for the shooting, and it wasn't immediately clear how the men knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.