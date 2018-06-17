Two men sustained non-life threatening injuries after they were shot in Brooklyn Sunday night, the NYPD said.

Two men sustained non-life threatening injuries after they were shot in Brooklyn Sunday night, the NYPD said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip in front of 669 Lefferts Ave., between Albany and Troy avenues, in East Flatbush, police said.

The FDNY received a call reporting shots fired around 8:36 p.m.

One of the men was taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, and the other was taken to Kings County Hospital, the FDNY said.

Neighbors told News 4 New York they saw a few men running away from the scene after the gunshots went off.

The incident is under investigation.