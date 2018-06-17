Double Shooting in Brooklyn Leaves Two Men Wounded, Police Say - NBC New York
Double Shooting in Brooklyn Leaves Two Men Wounded, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    What to Know

    • A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip in Brooklyn Sunday night

    • The double-shooting took place in East Flatbush, police said

    • Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries

    Two men sustained non-life threatening injuries after they were shot in Brooklyn Sunday night, the NYPD said.

    A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip in front of 669 Lefferts Ave., between Albany and Troy avenues, in East Flatbush, police said.

    The FDNY received a call reporting shots fired around 8:36 p.m.

    One of the men was taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, and the other was taken to Kings County Hospital, the FDNY said.

    Neighbors told News 4 New York they saw a few men running away from the scene after the gunshots went off. 

    The incident is under investigation.

