A DoorDash driver who crashed her car after she was shot while making a food delivery in New Jersey has died, authorities say.

Petra Rhoden, 43, of Paterson, was making a food delivery near Harrison Street and Jelsma Place in Paterson around 10 p.m. on Friday when she was shot, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

After she was shot, prosecutors believe Rhoden tried to drive off, but ended up crashing her car through a fence, hitting a shed.

Police officers found her in the driver’s seat of her crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound, and administered CPR, prosecutors said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately say where Rhoden was shot or provide any additional details about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning.

DoorDash didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 1-877-370-PCPO.