'Don't Block the Box' Coming Back to 50 Key NYC Intersections - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

'Don't Block the Box' Coming Back to 50 Key NYC Intersections

Published at 10:42 AM EST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Don't Block the Box' Coming Back to 50 Key NYC Intersections
    Valeria Gonzalez

    "Don't Block the Box" is back, part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion around New York City. 

    Called "Clear Intersections," the program will have block-the-box violations "aggressively enforced" at 50 key crossings in the five boroughs, the mayor's office said in a statement Monday.

    The NYPD will hire an additional 50 cops to deal with intersection violations. Violators face minimum fines of $115 and points on their license. 

    This is a map of the 50 intersections, with a full list below:

    Manhattan

    1. Broadway and West 57th Street

    2. Dyer Avenue and West 41th Street

    3. Fort Washington Avenue and West 165th Street

    4. Third Avenue and East 36th Street

    5. Broadway and Spring Street

    6. Delancey Street and Bowery

    7. Delancey and Allen streets

    8. Ninth Avenue and West 207th Street

    9. 10th Avenue and West 40th Street

    10. West Side Highway / 12th Avenue and West 51st Street

    11. Broadway and Canal Street

    12. Canal and Centre streets

    13. Delancey and Essex streets

    14. Hudson Street and Beach Street/Ericsson Place

    15. Third Avenue and East 57th Street

    16. Third Avenue and East 58th Street

    17. Third Avenue and East 59th Street

    18. Third Avenue and East 35th Street

    19. Third Avenue and Watts Street

    20. 10th Avenue and West 41th Street

    21. Broadway and Broome Street

    22. Broadway and Chambers Street

    23. Broadway and West 66th Street

    24. Amsterdam Avenue and West 181th Street

    25. Canal Street and West Broadway

    26. Hudson and Laight streets

    27. Hudson and Vestry streets

    Queens

    28. Queens Boulevard and Skillman Avenue

    29. Northern and Queens boulevards

    30. Queens Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue

    31. Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street

    32. 21st Street and 49th Avenue

    33. Laurel Hill Boulevard and 65th Place

    34. Queens Midtown Expressway *N S/R and Grand Avenue

    35. Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue

    36. 71st Avenue and Austin Street

    37. 37st Avenue and 138rd Street

    38. Metropolitan Avenue and 60th Street

    39. Queens Plaza South (SR) and 28th Street

    The Bronx

    40. 135 Street and Third Avenue

    Brooklyn

    41. Flatbush Avenue and Eighth Avenue

    42. Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues

    43. 86th Street and Seventh Avenue

    44. Tillary and Jay streets

    45. Flatbush and Myrtle avenues

    Staten Island

    46. College of Staten Island and Victory Boulevard

    47. Narrows Road South and Hylan Boulevard westbound at Steuben Street

    48. Narrows Road South and Hylan Boulevard

    49. Narrows Road South and Fingerboard Road

    50. Narrows Road North and Fingerboard Road

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us