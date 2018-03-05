"Don't Block the Box" is back, part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion around New York City.
Called "Clear Intersections," the program will have block-the-box violations "aggressively enforced" at 50 key crossings in the five boroughs, the mayor's office said in a statement Monday.
The NYPD will hire an additional 50 cops to deal with intersection violations. Violators face minimum fines of $115 and points on their license.
This is a map of the 50 intersections, with a full list below:
Manhattan
1. Broadway and West 57th Street
2. Dyer Avenue and West 41th Street
3. Fort Washington Avenue and West 165th Street
4. Third Avenue and East 36th Street
5. Broadway and Spring Street
6. Delancey Street and Bowery
7. Delancey and Allen streets
8. Ninth Avenue and West 207th Street
9. 10th Avenue and West 40th Street
10. West Side Highway / 12th Avenue and West 51st Street
11. Broadway and Canal Street
12. Canal and Centre streets
13. Delancey and Essex streets
14. Hudson Street and Beach Street/Ericsson Place
15. Third Avenue and East 57th Street
16. Third Avenue and East 58th Street
17. Third Avenue and East 59th Street
18. Third Avenue and East 35th Street
19. Third Avenue and Watts Street
20. 10th Avenue and West 41th Street
21. Broadway and Broome Street
22. Broadway and Chambers Street
23. Broadway and West 66th Street
24. Amsterdam Avenue and West 181th Street
25. Canal Street and West Broadway
26. Hudson and Laight streets
27. Hudson and Vestry streets
Queens
28. Queens Boulevard and Skillman Avenue
29. Northern and Queens boulevards
30. Queens Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue
31. Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street
32. 21st Street and 49th Avenue
33. Laurel Hill Boulevard and 65th Place
34. Queens Midtown Expressway *N S/R and Grand Avenue
35. Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue
36. 71st Avenue and Austin Street
37. 37st Avenue and 138rd Street
38. Metropolitan Avenue and 60th Street
39. Queens Plaza South (SR) and 28th Street
The Bronx
40. 135 Street and Third Avenue
Brooklyn
41. Flatbush Avenue and Eighth Avenue
42. Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues
43. 86th Street and Seventh Avenue
44. Tillary and Jay streets
45. Flatbush and Myrtle avenues
Staten Island
46. College of Staten Island and Victory Boulevard
47. Narrows Road South and Hylan Boulevard westbound at Steuben Street
48. Narrows Road South and Hylan Boulevard
49. Narrows Road South and Fingerboard Road
50. Narrows Road North and Fingerboard Road