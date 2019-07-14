Dominican Republic-Bound Flight From Newark Diverted to JFK Due to Sick Passengers: Airport Sources - NBC New York
Dominican Republic-Bound Flight From Newark Diverted to JFK Due to Sick Passengers: Airport Sources

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A JetBlue flight heading from Newark Airport to the Dominican Republic was diverted to JFK Airport after passengers reported falling sick due to fumes on board, airport sources said. 

    JetBlue Flight 1203 was diverted to JFK Sunday morning due to reports of people on board becoming dizzy and vomiting, according to the sources. 

    Passengers were taken off the aircraft at JFK and treated by EMS, the sources said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear how many people fell sick or what caused the reported fumes. 

    JetBlue's online flight tracker confirmed that a flight from Newark bound for Santo Domingo Airport arrived at JFK shortly before 10 a.m. due to a diversion.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

