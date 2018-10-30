Authorities are looking for four men in connection with a hotel robbery in Queens. (Published 2 hours ago)

Authorities are looking for four masked men they say knocked on the hotel door of a dominatrix in Queens, pushed their way in and tied her up at gunpoint before running off with an iPhone, cash and a debit card Monday.

Police say the heist at the Ramada Inn on Crescent Street was targeted. According to authorities, they knew the woman was a dominatrix. The woman got a call from an unknown number she figured was a client; when she opened the hotel door, she expected her client to be on the other side. It was not her client.

The four men, all wearing black hooded sweatshirts or jackets, forced their way into the 27-year-old woman's room when she opened the door around 5:45 p.m. They menaced her at gunpoint and bound her with duct tape before stealing the phone, cash, card and her state driver's license.

She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Cops released surveillance video of the suspects creeping around the hotel hallway. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.