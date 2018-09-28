Authorities are looking for men who allegedly stole 23 packs of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners in a bizarre caught-on-camera heist at a dollar store in the Bronx earlier this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

Authorities are looking for two men who allegedly stole 23 packs of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners in a bizarre caught-on-camera heist at a dollar store in the Bronx earlier this week.

Cops say the men walked into the Family Dollar on Clinton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, stuffed merchandise in plastic bags and tried to leave without paying. Two employees tried to stop them, and one of the thieves pulled out a syringe and threatened to stab them with it, police say.

The syringe-wielder tried to push his way past the workers and they all started struggling in the vestibule of the store -- a fray caught on camera. The second suspect then muscled his way into the vestibule with a knife. The employees still tried to stop them, but the suspects ended up getting away.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.