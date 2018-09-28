23 Packs of Boxers, 15 Bottles of Air Fresheners Stolen in Bizarre NYC Dollar Store Heist - NBC New York
23 Packs of Boxers, 15 Bottles of Air Fresheners Stolen in Bizarre NYC Dollar Store Heist

Published 2 hours ago

    Surveillance Video Captures Dollar Store Scuffle

    Authorities are looking for men who allegedly stole 23 packs of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners in a bizarre caught-on-camera heist at a dollar store in the Bronx earlier this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A bizarre heist at a dollar store in the Bronx earlier this week was caught on camera

    • Video shows the employees struggling with the two men in the vestibule before one suspect muscles his way in with a knife

    • The suspects ended up running off with 23 packs of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners, police say

    Authorities are looking for two men who allegedly stole 23 packs of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners in a bizarre caught-on-camera heist at a dollar store in the Bronx earlier this week.

    Cops say the men walked into the Family Dollar on Clinton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, stuffed merchandise in plastic bags and tried to leave without paying. Two employees tried to stop them, and one of the thieves pulled out a syringe and threatened to stab them with it, police say. 

    The syringe-wielder tried to push his way past the workers and they all started struggling in the vestibule of the store -- a fray caught on camera. The second suspect then muscled his way into the vestibule with a knife. The employees still tried to stop them, but the suspects ended up getting away. 

    Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

