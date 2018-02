Dogs were spotted munching on fried rice at a Chinese restaurant in Chelsea on Friday, which is the start of the Year of the Dog.

NYC Pups Dine Out For Chinese New Year

Manhattan pups got some extra special pampering in celebration of the Chinese New Year on Friday.

The Jue Lan Club in Chelsea invited the four-legged diners in for an exclusive luncheon celebrating the start of the Year of the Dog.

Restaurant owner Naiome Ram crafted a special menu for the pooches, who were spotted nibbling their holiday dishes out of dog bowls.

Next year is the Year of the Pig. It’s unclear if the restaurant will hold a special luncheon for porcine diners.

