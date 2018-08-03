Odin the terminally-ill dog attends the Staten Island Yankees game to check off another item on his bucket list. (Photos courtesy of Bobbie Jo Ledford)

Odin the dog is continuing to check items off his bucket list and this time it’s brought him to the dugout of the Staten Island Yankees.

Ever since their St. Bernard Odin was diagnosed with terminal bone cancer, Bobbie Jo and Jeff Ledford have been determined to make his last months special. Already he has gotten to pose with a helicopter, spend the day on a farm, and appear on the news, among other activities.

As huge Yankees fans, the family always knew that taking Odin out to a baseball game was very high on the bucket list.

NJ Family Helps Terminally Ill Dog Complete Bucket List



Unfortunately, dogs are usually not allowed at major league ballparks. However, this didn’t stop Yankees' minor league affiliate in the city from reaching out to invite Odin to a game, an invitation the Ledford’s were thrilled to receive.

Odin visits the Staten Island Yankees players at the dugout. (Courtesy of Bobbie Jo Ledford)

Odin was the MVP at the Staten Island Yankees’ game Tuesday when he was able to run the bases and present the team’s manager with the game ball. He paid a visit to the dugout to check-in with the players and after some initial hesitation, became friends with Scooter the Holy Cow, the SI Yankees’ mascot.

Odin befriends Scooter the Holy Cow, the Staten Island Yankees' mascot. (Courtesy of Bobbie Jo Ledford)

Odin was officially welcomed as part of the team when he was presented with his very own jersey, signed by all of the players.

Odin receives his own jersey from the Staten Island Yankees, signed by all of the players. (Courtesy of Bobbie Jo Ledford)

“The support is awesome. The love for Odin is heartwarming,” Jeff Ledford told NBC New York.

As for the next big item on Odin’s bucket list, the Ledford’s are hoping he’ll have a chance to meet Ellen DeGeneres.

To follow all of Odin’s adventures, check out his official Facebook page.