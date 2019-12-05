Shanice the dog, now known as Jules, has found a home. Jules, who had previously been in the Associate Humane Society shelter for more than 1,090 days was picked up by family in Princeton, New Jersey and can now be found enjoying life in a loving household.

Andrew, Jules’ new owner says that Jules came into their family during a well needed time.

“In June of 2017, my wife’s father passed away,” recalls Andrew. “His name was Guililo and we wanted the dog to keep her mother company. By naming her Jules in honor of Guililo, we thought it would be something welcoming and amazing to do.”

As Jules has been accompanying the family on walks and cozy fireplace snuggle sessions, Andrew says that this has been the most loving, caring and kind dog that he has ever had. In discovering Jules’ warm personality, Andrew and his family were left wondering how the dog could have spent such a long tenure in a shelter.

“I don’t think people understand what type of dog they missed. I’ve had about seven to eight dogs, but Jules has to be the sweetest dog.”

Trying to encourage more families to adopt from the Associate Humane Society, Andrew and Jules plan on giving back this holiday season, visiting rescue shelters and using Jules’ story to get other dogs adopted.

From spending four Christmas days alone to now being able to join the Thanksgiving dinner table, Jules has not only found a home, but made an impact on Andrew’s family.

“We didn’t rescue her, she rescued us.”

You can follow Jules’ vibrant life on Instagram @hey_jules1.