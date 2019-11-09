A News 4 exclusive on the home invasion on the Upper West Side. New video shows what one robber did moments before the crime and who they freed before attacking a couple. Anjali Hemphill reports.

New Video of Suspects in UWS Home Invasion Robbery

Surveillance video shows how two men got inside an apartment building in the Upper West Side before attacking a man Friday.

The NYPD says the victim was sleeping early Friday morning when two suspects broke into his apartment and attacked him.

The videos shows a masked man waiting by the building’s entrance until a neighbor arrives. That is when he uncovers his face and holds the door open for her.

Rosa Medina, the neighbor, says two men then followed her inside after her early morning walk.

Later, the video shows those same two suspects leaving the building through the mail room, followed by Nala, the chocolate lab.

Police say Nala is the victim’s service dog who we now can see was let out onto the street by the thieves as they escaped.

“She’s a very sweet dog, very calm tempered and she’s not an attack dog,” said Maria, the victim’s mom.

Maria woke up to find the two suspects beating her 21-year-old son before demanding his debit card and pin number.

The suspects left a trail of evidence outside the building, including a smashed PS4, police said.

Nala was found safe down the block hours later but the victim was left badly bruised and shaken.

The NYPD had not announced any arrests by Saturday evening.