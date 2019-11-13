Dog Stabbed in Bizarre Manhattan Subway Fight

What to Know A dog was stabbed in the leg after a dispute between two men at a Manhattan subway station turned violent overnight, police said

It's not clear what prompted the fight at the 14th Street station; a human victim was also stabbed. Both he and the dog will be OK

Police are still looking for the suspect; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers

A dog was stabbed in the leg after a dispute between two men at a Manhattan subway station turned violent overnight, police said.

The fight started just after 4 a.m. at the 14th Street station on the F line. According to the authorities, a 34-year-old man was sleeping on a subway bench. At some point, he and another man got into a dispute.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, stabbed the other man in his right leg. He then apparently stabbed the man's dog as well.

The human victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The dog was also taken for medical assistance and is expected to survive.

At least a half dozen officers were later seen canvassing the station for evidence, helping the injured dog into a crate so the animal could be taken to get help. Police say it's not clear what prompted the altercation. Their investigation is ongoing.