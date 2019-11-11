The woman's boyfriend brought the pit bull and their other dog to a McDonald's in Bushwick, and tied them outside. He kept an eye on them, but when he turned around to get his order, someone came by and took the dog named Havoc — and the swiping was caught on camera. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports.

What to Know A woman in Brooklyn has been left heartbroken after someone was seen on surveillance video taking off with her emotional support dog

The woman's boyfriend tied two dogs to a pole as he went to get food at McDonald's in Bushwick, when a stranger came and took off with one

Not only is the woman hurt that her beloved pooch has been taken to an unknown place, but the dog also served as an Emotional Support Animal

A woman in Brooklyn has been left heartbroken after someone was seen on surveillance video taking off with her emotional support dog.

Nicole Polsinelli’s boyfriend brought her dog, named Havoc, with him as he went to get a bite to eat on the night of November 7 at a Bushwick McDonald’s. He tied Havoc to a pole along with her other dog, Rogue, and kept an eye on them as he went inside to order food.

But when he turned his back to pay, a stranger approached the eatery on Gates Avenue and Broadway and untied the leashes, taking off with the American pit bull, surveillance video shows.

“Just that he was taking my baby, you know. I don’t know why anyone would do it,” Polsinelli said to NBC New York. “I’m scared because there are so many reasons people take this breed.”

The dog-napper ran off with the dog, which has a unique white ring of fur around its neck, running at his hip. According to her, the man ran past the Walgreens at the intersection before taking a right on onto Ralph Avenue — running right past the police precinct before turning down another street.

Not only is Polsinelli hurt that her beloved pooch, whom she got as a gift from her boyfriend nearly three years ago, has been taken to an unknown place, but she also lost a member of her family who has helped her with bouts of depression.

“We got him and I fell in love with him. He’s acted as an [Emotional Support Animal] for me with my depression, he’s really helped me a lot. It’s been really hard without him,” she said. “I’m really bonded with him. It’s really hard to sleep without him. It’s hard to do anything without him.”

The other dog, Rogue, was not taken — but Polsinelli says the other dog knows something is wrong because she can “hear her screaming.” She filed a police report and said police have been helpful, but is mostly hoping someone from the neighborhood speaks up to help bring Havoc home.

“I just want him back. I don’t care if they took him, they could just say they found him,” she said. “I’ll give them the reward. I just hope they’re not hurting him.”

Police are investigating and fliers have been posted around the neighborhood.