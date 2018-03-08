Malnourished Pup Saved From Storm Drain in Connecticut

A dog was rescued from a storm drain pipe in Connecticut on Thursday.

The Wolcott Dog Pound said they were called around noon for a dog wandering the premise of a home on Lyman Road Ext in Wolcott.

Upon arriving, the dog, a female blue Mastiff now named Stormy, took off running and could not be seen.

Officials found Stormy in a drain pipe filled with active running water leading to a drain that led to the reservoir on Lyman Road.

"After about an hour, some unusual techniques and apparatus we were able to get Stormy out of the drain," the Wolcott Dog Pound said in a post on Facebook.

The dog pound officials believe Stormy, who was malnourished and "not in great shape," was dumped in the area she was found.

"Stormy has certainly overbred," the pound said.

After consulting with a doctor at the Watertown Animal Hospital due to a hypothermia concern, the dog pound thinks she will be OK.

Anyone who may know Stormy or where she came from should contact Wolcott Dog Pound or Wolcott Police Department at (203) 879-1414.

