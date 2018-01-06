Couple's Pup Missing After Sitter Faints During Walk

What to Know Lily, a 1-year-old Shih Tzu - Maltese mix, went missing on Dec. 23 after her walker and sitter fainted in Canarsie, Brooklyn

Her family, a couple from Greenwich Village, have been searching the neighborhood on a daily basis to no avail

The couple said they think the dog may have been taken in by another person; they're offering a $3,500 reward for the dog's return

An Manhattan couple is desperately searching for their 1-year-old pup that disappeared after the dog's walker and sitter fainted during a stroll just before Christmas.

Meredith McNaughton and fiance John McAneny said they've been combing Canarsie, Brooklyn, for Lily, their Shih Tzu - Maltese mix, after the pup ran off while staying with her walker on Dec. 23.

But with no signs of the pup -- and no indication that Lily may have met a worse fate -- they're worried someone may have taken the very friendly dog as their own.

"I have hope," McNaughton said. "I’m hoping someone has her."

McNaughton said they had been using Lily's walker six months ago on a recommendation from neighbors and management at their Greenwich Village apartment building. And the pup had built a bond with the walker, so they decided to have her stay with the woman while McNaughton and McAneny spent Christmas with family in New Orleans.

She said Lily's first night with her walker, on Dec. 22, went well.

But then, the next day they got a frantic message: Lily, along with the walker's own dog and a third pup she was watching, had run off when she unexpectedly fainted the next day. The walker later told them that when she came to, she flagged down a patrol car, which followed them for a distance before they eventually got away.

"We were just sitting down for dinner with family when we found out," McNaughton said. "We didn't eat dinner. We packed and booked a 6 a.m. flight the next day."

McNaughton said when they landed in Newark the next morning, she went straight to Canarsie to look for the dog while McAneny peeled off to a Staples to make fliers to post in the neighborhood.

They've combed the neighborhood nearly every day since, plastering more than 300 posters with Lily's fluffy white and gray face all over the neighborhood, talking to homeowners who might've seen her, posting to neighborhood Facebook groups and even borrowing a relative's car to drive block by block through the area to find her, even as the other two missing dogs were returned home.

"We didn't have Christmas eve," McNaughton said. "We didn't have Christmas Day. We've been in Canarsie every single day trying to be proactive."

McNaughton said she's gotten some leads about dogs that match Lily's description in the area, but no one has come forward to say they have the pup. And she doesn't think the beloved pup has died -- she's called the Department of Sanitation to see if they've found any dogs in Lily's weight and size range, but hadn't heard that any had been picked up.

"The fear is that she's such a sweet, little, well-trained and friendly dog that someone has taken her in or given her to someone else as a Christmas present," she said.

The cold weather hasn't helped either: McNaughton said that since temperatures took a nose dive earlier this week, they've seen fewer and fewer people in the neighborhood who may notice Lily on the fliers.

But with the arctic snap hopefully coming to an end next week, McNaughton is hoping whoever has taken in Lily will come forward.

"This dog is a member of our family," she said. "She's like our child and we love her deeply."

The couple is offering a $3,500 reward for Lily's return.