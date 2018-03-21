Know This Dog? Cops Found Him Near Subway During Storm - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE
other gif for top
Nor'easter Latest
Partial Subway Shutdown Possible
logo_nyc_2x

Know This Dog? Cops Found Him Near Subway During Storm

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Know This Dog? Cops Found Him Near Subway During Storm
    NYPD Transit
    Lost dog in Brooklyn

    Police are hoping they can locate the owner of a puppy found near a Brooklyn subway station during the storm Wednesday morning.

    The NYPD Transit Chief tweeted a photo of the dog, saying officers found him in the 8 a.m. hour near Hoyt/Schermerhorn station in Brooklyn. 

    Anyone who recognizes the pup is asked to call the NYPD Transit District no. 30 office at 718-797-1788 or reply to @NYPDTransit on Twitter.

    It's not the first time a dog has gotten lost on the subway in Brooklyn in recent weeks; in February, a runaway pooch named Dakota escaped a dog park and bounded into the Jay Street-Metrotech subway station, where it ended up on the subway tracks and halted service for hours. Dakota was found about an hour later cowering under the platform inside Bergen Street station, one stop away. 

    Pooch Rescued From Subway Tracks, But Snarls ServicePooch Rescued From Subway Tracks, But Snarls Service

    A runaway dog somehow managed to venture underground and onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, forcing service to halt.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us