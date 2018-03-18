'Dog-In' at LaGuardia Airport to Protest Overhead Bin Death

A dog died when a passenger was ordered by a flight attendant to place her dog in an overhead bin during a flight from Houston to New York's Laguardia Airport. United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the death of the dog. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

What to Know Eighteen animals, mostly dogs, died while being transported on United planes last year, according to federal data

Alaska Airlines carried 17 percent fewer animals last year but had just two deaths

Reports filed with the government indicate that in most cases of animal death or injury last year, United took no corrective action

Animal activists plan to lead a "dog-in" at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday to protest the death of a puppy who was stowed in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight.

A 10-month-old French bulldog named Kokito died on the 4-hour, 25-minute flight from Houston to LaGuardia Airport on March 12. A flight attendant insisted the family put Kokito's carrier in an overhead bin, despite the family's insistence that a dog was inside it.

The airline said the flight attendant either didn't hear or understand them.

The family plans to attend the protest at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, along with state Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-Manhattan), animal activists and their pets. Alcantara said she would unveil new legislation to create a pet passenger bill of rights.

The dog's death has gained national attention and United Airlines immediately took responsibility. The airline said it refunded the airline fares for the family, which included an 11-year-old girl and an infant, as well as the $200 fee for Kokito to fly.

The airline added that by April, it will begin issuing bright-colored bag tags to travelers flying with pets.

If your pet must travel, experts have several recommendations: