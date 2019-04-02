It is chilling video that shows a Staten Island woman in the fight of her life. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chilling video from Staten Island shows a woman in the fight of her life wrestling with an aggressive dog gnawing and nipping at her pets.

The victim says it’s not the first time dogs have attacked in the Great Hills community of the borough.

“I went into momma bear mode,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I grabbed both of them. I fought with him.”

After the vicious attack, the victim yelled out to the dog’s owner, screaming “they just attacked me and my dogs.” The owner is seen on video taking her dogs and walking off. The victim claims the owner didn’t apologize.

The victim suffered a minor bite, but her dog, Lady, spent two nights in the ICU.

The attack happened last year, but neighbors say they are furious over the fact the dogs attacked again in February, when a 75-year-old woman walking her dog was bitten on the hand.

News 4 reached out to the dogs’ owners, but have not responded.

“I think the owner should step up,” the victim said. “Take ownership. You’re an owner.”

The New York City Health Department, which investigates dog attacks, is looking into both incidents.