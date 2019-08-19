Dr. Daniel Sirovich was sightseeing near a cliff in Ibiza with his fiancee when he slipped and fell to his death.

What to Know A 33-year-old doctor from New Jersey died in a cliff plunge while vacationing in Spain, authorities said

Daniel Sirovich, of Kearny, fell to his death while sightseeing with his fiancee off the coast of Ibiza, according to officials and reports

Sirovich and his fiancee, from NYC, had planned to get married next year; he was just about to move to Boston to be an ICU trauma doctor

A New Jersey doctor fell off a cliff to his death while vacationing with his fiancee in Spain, authorities say.

Daniel Sirovich, a 33-year-old from Kearny, was sightseeing near a cliff in Ibiza with his fiancee when he slipped and fell 82 feet to his death. The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed the accident on the cliff of Atlantis.

His fiancee is from Staten Island, and her mother told the Staten Island Advance Sirovich was trying to get a photo overlooking a beach when he slipped and fell off the trail.

The two had been set to get married next year; Sirovich had been scheduled to move to Boston early next month to be an intensive care trauma unit doctor, his "ultimate" life goal, according to a GoFundMe page.

Grieving loved ones described Sirovich on the page as a man who "gave 120 percent in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving Kristi, his family and friends."

The page has already raised more than $44,240; they had been seeking just $30,000 to help return his body to the U.S. for a funeral.

According to NJ.com, Sirovich studied medicine at Rutgers and had just wrapped up a program at a teaching hospital and trauma center in Miami. He met his fiancee in the south Florida about seven years ago, the website reported.