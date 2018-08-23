What to Know An NYC doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a patient during a breast cancer screening

Officials say Dr. Mark Jackson had multiple patients over his three years at the clinic, and they're concerned there may be other victims

Anyone with information is asked to call 212-335-9373

A 59-year-old doctor at a Harlem addiction treatment facility that also offers primary healthcare services has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female patient during a breast cancer screening, authorities say.

Dr. Mark Jackson allegedly put his mouth on the woman's breasts during a screening at the Starting Point Clinic in September and forcibly put her hand on his genitals, prosecutors say. He was her primary care physician.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear. Officials say he had multiple patients over his three years at the clinic, and they're concerned there may be other victims.

"Patients place a unique trust in their medical practitioners to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and care,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said. “As alleged here, Mark Jackson betrayed that trust when he sexually abused a patient seeking a simple breast cancer screening. Having attended to numerous patients over the course of his three years at this clinic, many of whom were grappling with substance use disorder, there is reason to believe there may be additional survivors of his alleged conduct."

Prosecutors ask anyone who may have been victimized or has relevant information to contact the Manhattan District Attorney Office's Sex Crimes Unit at 212-335-9373.

News 4 has reached out to the clinic for comment.