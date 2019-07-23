What to Know Retired Mets star pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden was arrested for alleged DUI in Newark Monday night, weeks after a cocaine bust in the state

Police say he was stopped after going the wrong way on a one-way street; he told authorities he got lost on his way back home to Piscataway

The athletic superstar has a well-documented history of battling addiction; he spent time in rehab and crashed a car with his son in tow

Retired Mets All-Star pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden is in trouble with the law for the second time in about six weeks -- this time a DUI bust in New Jersey, and just a few weeks after he was accused of cocaine possession in the same state.

The 54-year-old four-time All-Star, who also had a pitching stint for the Yankees, among other Major League Baseball teams, was cuffed Monday night for driving under the influence after he was stopped heading the wrong way down a one-way street in Newark, a police spokesman confirmed to News 4.

Gooden was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then booked for the incident on Vincent Street. Police say he told cops he had gotten lost on his way back to Piscataway following a visit to Jersey City, and that he was police and cooperative to officers who pulled him over.

The former Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner was most recently arrested June 7, when he was allegedly caught with cocaine in Holmdel and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, a felony complaint said.

Information on his attorney wasn't immediately clear -- and The New York Post previously reported he didn't return their request for comment.

The athletic superstar has a well-documented history of battling addiction. He ended up in rehab after a positive cocaine test in 1987, not long after the Mets clinched a World Series victory, was suspended for an entire season for failing a drug test eight years later and, in 2010, was arrested in Franklin Lakes for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his car with his son in tow.