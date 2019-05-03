What to Know A wave of scam robocalls called "One Ring" or "Wangiri" calls have targeted area codes in New York.

The calls, which only last for one or two rings, often occur multiple times in the middle of the night and use a "222" country code.

The goal of the scam is for recipients to call the number back and incur big per-minute toll charges, which get paid largely to the scammer.

A reported wave of scam robocalls has been spreading in New York — but don't call the number back, the FCC warns.

The scam phone calls are known as "One Ring" or "Wangiri" robocalls, and are known to target specific area codes in bursts.

The calls, which only last for one or two rings, often occur multiple times in the middle of the night and use a "222" country code from the African nation of Mauritania.

The goal of the scam is for recipients to call the number back and incur big per-minute toll charges, similar to a 900 number. The fee that piles up gets paid largely to the scammer.

In addition to numerous reports of the calls in New York, there have been widespread reports of the calls happening in Arizona.

The Federal Communications Commission strongly recommends anyone who has received these calls to file a complaint on their website. The agency also suggests recipients check their phone bill for unfamiliar charges, and ask phone companies about blocking international calls.

Additional information about the “One Ring” scam can also be found in the FCC’s consumer guide.