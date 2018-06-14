A view of the Pandora: World of Avatar glowing attraction inside Disney's Animal Kingdom. (Photo by David Roark/Disney Resorts via Getty Images)

Still awed by James Cameron’s 2009 hit Avatar, or excited for its sequels, already in the works? Now you can spend the night in the magical world of Pandora in real life.

Enter Disney’s contest to win a chance or a free camping trip at Walt Disney World Resort’s Pandora ー The World of Avatar, one of the newest additions to the theme park.



The grand prize includes a 4-day, 3-night experience package (including round-trip airfare and accommodations), a 1-night tent stay with an exclusive VIP after dark experience and two 4-day tickets.

In order to win, all you need to do is to record yourself explaining why you want it so badly. You must be the only person appearing in the video, which must be two minutes in length or less.

The only catch is that you have to be prepared to enter the Avatar world between July 28 and July 31.

The winner of the grand prize must also be willing to be filmed for a segment to be shared on the Walt Disney website or related social media accounts.

To enter and find out more information about the contest, visit the Walt Disney World website.