The company that runs the Discovery Channel and several other cable networks is headed to New York City.

Discovery Communications told employees in an email on Tuesday it would be moving from Silver Spring, Maryland -- the Washington, D.C., suburb that has been the media conglomerate's headquarters since 2003 -- by 2019.

"We have ... made the difficult decision to reduce our footprint in Maryland over time, with the ultimate closure and sale of our One Discovery Place headquarters building in Silver Spring, expected in 2019," wrote CEO David Zaslav.

The move was first reported by NBC Washington.

1,300 people work at Discovery Communications in Maryland, Bethesda Magazine reported last year. It also has an office in midtown Manhattan, but it's not clear if the company would be moving its headquarters to that building, on Third Avenue and East 52st Street.

The company told employees it has "not yet embarked on all the planning to determine which functions will be moved to which location."

The move comes just six months after the company bought Scripps Networks for nearly $12 billion. Scripps Networks has offices on Sixth Avenue and runs several TV networks including Food Network and HGTV.