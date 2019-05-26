Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Celebrates National BBQ Month

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Pit Master Matthew Fisher showcases a few dishes that will wow your guests at parties this season.

May is National Barbeque Month, so Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Pit Master Matt Fisher stopped by Rockefeller Center on Sunday to share some recipes.

His recipe for skirt steak with grilled tomato and avocado salsa is below.

Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

1 pound skirt steak

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Rib Rub (or kosher salt and ground black pepper mixed 50/50)

Instructions:

Brush steak with olive oil and season liberally with the Rib Rub. Carefully place it on the grill. Do not move the steak for at least 1.5 minutes. Cook the steak:

1.5 minutes/side for RARE

2 minutes/side for MEDIUM RARE

2.5 minutes/side for MEDIUM to MEDIUM WELL.

3 minutes/side for WELL DONE

Take it off the grill and let it rest for about 2 minutes before you slice and serve with salsa (recipe below).

Grilled Tomato and Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt and ground black pepper, mixed 50/50

Juice of 1 lime

1.5 whole chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

3 Roma tomatoes, cut in half and de-seeded

1 thick, round slice of Spanish onion, peeled

1 avocado, cut in half and pit removed

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup water

3/4 kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika (or regular if you can't find smoked)

Equipment: Blender to blend ingredients.