A New Hampshire dad has had it with having to change his daughter’s diapers on men’s bathroom floors.

Chris Mau wrote in a Love What Matters online post that he is getting sick and tired of the lack of changing stations in men’s bathrooms.

Mau, a father of four, was on a recent walk his 8-month-old daughter when she needed to be changed. He went inside a restaurant, but when he entered the men’s bathroom there weren’t any changing stations, he said.

Faced between trying to find an establishment with a changing station in the men’s bathroom and easing his daughter’s cries, Mau decided to place a towel on the dirty bathroom floor and changed his daughter.

"With Kali crying I had to make the hard choice between either making her wait until we found a facility that had a changing station, or ease her discomfort and change her in the bathroom anyway," Mau wrote.

In a Facebook post, Mau elaborated that he was “getting pretty sick of having to change my daughter on a disgusting floor because the only changing table in the place is located in the women's bathroom. It's crazy to imagine I know but there are guys who take care of their kids too.”

“If it's a public place with public restrooms in the generation of equality among genders and races then how about making sure us fathers can change our children's diapers,” his post reads in part, adding “Am I asking too much?”