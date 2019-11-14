What to Know In collaboration with the Bronx Brewery, Desus and Mero's "Bodega Boys Beer" is set to launch on Nov. 15

12-oz. cans of the 5.5% ABV. lager will be sold in packs of four at the Bronx Brewery Taproom & Backyard

To celebrate the launch of their new beverage, Desus and Mero will host an exclusive event at the Bronx Brewery on Nov. 15

Comedic duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have been serving as ambassadors of New York City -- specifically the Bronx -- long before their hit television show 'Desus & Mero.'

Their longtime loyalty to the Big Apple has paid off in numerous achievements, the latest being the launch of a new beer inspired by none other than the Bodega Boys themselves.

To celebrate the new season of 'Desus & Mero' on Showtime, the late-night show has partnered with the Bronx Brewery to launch “Bodega Boys Beer”.

The limited edition 5.5% ABV. lager come in a colorful can that embodies the spirit of the comedians and their hometown, the Bronx. Twelve-ounce cans of the crisp pilsner will be available to purchase at the Bronx Brewery Taproom and Backyard, Bronx Brewery co-founder and president Damian Brown said.

“We’re excited to brew a beer with them that captures the same no-frills approach that they’re famous for."

The beer is set to release November 15, with the Bodega Boys hosting an event at the Bronx Brewery.