Department of Health Looking Into Whether 5-Year-Old Girl Died From Flu

It would be NYC's fourth flu-related child death this season

By Wale Aliyu

Published at 3:35 AM EST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn died over the weekend after first responders found her unconscious and rushed her to an area hospital

    • The Department of Health is now looking into whether the girl's death is flu-related

    • If the DOH determines the girl did died from the flu, it would be New York City's fourth child death linked to the virus this season

    A 5-year-old girl died suddenly over the weekend and the Department of Health is looking into whether her death was flu-related.

    If the DOH determines the Brooklyn girl’s death is flu-related, she will be the fourth child to die from the virus in New York City this season.

    The girl’s mother, in a desperate panic, reached out to her neighbors for help when she found her unconscious. That is when one ran in to give the girl CPR while another called 911.

    First responders say they rushed to the scene of the little girl in Canarsie Saturday around 8 p.m. and tried to resuscitate her. She was unconscious and was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    A medical examiner will determine the girl’s official cause of death. It wasn’t clear if the child ever received a flu shot. Neighbors said the family complained about the child having a fever.

    This year’s flu season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic back in 2009. Last week, an eight-year-old girl from Queens died from the flu.

    With two months left, doctors continue to urge people to get a shot.

