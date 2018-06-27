What to Know A delivery man was arrested Tuesday after striking a Long Island resident with his vehicle, Nassau County police say

A delivery man was arrested Tuesday after striking a Long Island resident with his vehicle after an argument, Nassau County police say.

According to detectives, Eric Grossman, 53, made a delivery to the home of a 45-year-old man from Rockville Centre on June 24. When the man asked for a receipt for his merchandise, Grossman refused and an argument followed.

Allegedly, Grossman struck the man with his truck, causing him to jump on the hood. Authorities say he drove away, causing the victim to fall off the truck and suffer injuries.

Police claim that Grossman fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Grossman is charged with assault in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury and possession of a dangerous weapon in the fourth degree.

It is not immediately clear if Grossman retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.