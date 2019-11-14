Brian Templeton is accused of killing Doris Templeton in her Edgewater Park, New Jersey, home.

Authorities in New Jersey say a delivery driver killed his mother then stuffed her body in a chest and left it in his car while he used her car to work.

Brian Templeton, 53, is accused of murdering his mother Doris Templeton in her Courtyard Apartments unit in Edgewater Park, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert Hess said in a joint new release Wednesday.

An employee at the apartment complex asked police to check on the 77-year-old woman on Monday after she hadn’t been heard from in more than two weeks, authorities said.

Investigators later discovered that Brian Templeton had killed his mother in the apartment, put her body into a chest and loaded it into his car, authorities said.

Templeton, who works as a delivery driver for a Willingboro pizza shop, parked his car in the pizza restaurant parking lot and began to use his mother’s car, authorities said.

There is no evidence that he delivered pizzas with his car while his mother’s body was in the car, prosecutors told NBC10.

Investigators found the elder Templeton’s body on Tuesday, authorities said. Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined blunt force trauma to the head caused her death.

Authorities didn't say how long Doris Templeton had been dead.

Templeton was arrested on first-degree murder and desecration of human remains charges and guarded at a medical facility for treatment for an ongoing condition, authorities said.

He will have a detention hearing upon his release from the medical center, authorities said.

It was unclear if Templeton has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.