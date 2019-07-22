Delicious Deals: NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 Edition Kicks Off Monday - NBC New York
Delicious Deals: NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 Edition Kicks Off Monday

    What to Know

    • NYC Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with hundreds of restaurants throughout the city rolling out special prix-fixe menus for a limited time

    • Almost 400 restaurants are participating in this summer event offering 2-course lunch for $26, 3-course dinner for $42

    • NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 runs through Aug. 16

    Listen up foodies -- the bi-annual New York City culinary celebration is here!

    NYC Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with hundreds of restaurants throughout the city rolling out special prix-fixe menus for a limited time.

    Almost 400 restaurants are participating in this summer’s edition of the twice-a-year event offering prix-fixe meals – two-course lunch for $26 and a three-course dinner for $42.

    The program invites diners to sample the incredible array of eateries that make up New York City’s culinary culture.

    NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 runs through Aug. 16.

    To book a table at one of the many participating restaurants, or for more information, click here.

