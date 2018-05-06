NYC Deli Worker Stabbed Over Price of Food: Officials - NBC New York
NYC Deli Worker Stabbed Over Price of Food: Officials

No arrests have been made. Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A New York City deli worker was stabbed after some customers got angry with the price of their meal, officials say.

    The man was sliced on his right arm at a Big Apple Food Market on East Broadway near Jefferson Street on the Lower East Side at around 5 Sunday evening.

    Authorities said the worker made food for two women who then got upset with the how much their order was. After a brief dispute, officials say the duo left, but returned a short time later with a man.

    The man got into a confrontation with the worker, who was then stabbed once in the arm, officials said. The worker was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. He is expected to be OK. 

    No arrests have been made. Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s. He fled onto Clinton Street.

