NYC Deli Worker Stabbed Over Price of Food: Officials

A deli worker was stabbed after some customers got angry with the price of their meal, officials say. (Published 5 minutes ago)

The man was sliced on his right arm at a Big Apple Food Market on East Broadway near Jefferson Street on the Lower East Side at around 5 Sunday evening.

Authorities said the worker made food for two women who then got upset with the how much their order was. After a brief dispute, officials say the duo left, but returned a short time later with a man.

The man got into a confrontation with the worker, who was then stabbed once in the arm, officials said. The worker was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. He is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made. Police described the attacker as a man in his 20s. He fled onto Clinton Street.