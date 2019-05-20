What to Know A 32-year-old NYC man was stabbed to death in the doorway of a deli in his home borough late Sunday, authorities say

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in the doorway of a city deli after some sort of argument with another person Sunday night, authorities say.

It wasn't clear if the victim, Desmand Tillery, of Queens, knew his attacker.

Cops were called to the Beach Channel Drive scene in Far Rockaway shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found Tillery stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't clear what he and the killer had been arguing about, but police say the dispute escalated and Tillery ended up stabbed.

No arrests have been made; cops say the suspect took off with the weapon. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.