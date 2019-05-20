NYC Man Stabbed to Death in Doorway of Deli After Argument: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Man Stabbed to Death in Doorway of Deli After Argument: Cops

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYC Man Stabbed to Death in Doorway of Deli After Argument: Cops
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A 32-year-old NYC man was stabbed to death in the doorway of a deli in his home borough late Sunday, authorities say

    • The victim has been identified as Desmand Tillery; it wasn't clear if he knew his attacker

    • No arrests have been made; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in the doorway of a city deli after some sort of argument with another person Sunday night, authorities say. 

    It wasn't clear if the victim, Desmand Tillery, of Queens, knew his attacker. 

    Cops were called to the Beach Channel Drive scene in Far Rockaway shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and found Tillery stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    It wasn't clear what he and the killer had been arguing about, but police say the dispute escalated and Tillery ended up stabbed. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No arrests have been made; cops say the suspect took off with the weapon. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us