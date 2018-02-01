Miles-Long Delays in NJ After Cars Erupt in Flames

Two cars crashed and erupted in flames on I-80 in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles.

Two cars got into a fiery crash in New Jersey during the evening rush Thursday, causing traffic delays that snaked for miles, Chopper 4 video shows.

Flames erupted from the two cars after they collided on I-80 in Totowa around 4 p.m.

Video of the aftermath shows a cloud of smoke over the crash and fire shooting from the vehicles near Exit 54.

Two people were in one of the cars and three people were in the other, authorities said. At least two people were taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Only traffic in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes was sneaking by at 5 p.m. In the westbound lanes, two lanes were moving.

Eastbound traffic was seen backed up five or six miles to Wayne. Westbound traffic was backed up for three or four miles to past the Garden State Parkway.