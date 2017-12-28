Some of the tri-state’s train lines are experiencing delays and cancellations during the peak of the Thursday morning commute, with a broken rail in Queens causing headaches for Long Island Rail Road riders and a power failure mucking up service for commuters on Metro North's New Haven line.

The LIRR said riders should expect delays and cancellations Thursday because of the broken rail near Queens Village. The agency said it is operating on only one of two main line tracks due to the rail issue. Trains on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches have been affected.

commuter alert NJ Turnpike, NYC Crossing Delays Amid Bridge Repairs

Separately, Metro-North Railroad said New Haven Line service was experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes at one point because of a power failure in New Haven Yard. Those delays had ebbed to about 20 minutes by 8 a.m.

The train delays come on the same day as drivers expected delays on part of the Newark Bay Extension Bridge because of emergency construction.

