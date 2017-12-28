Broken Rail Creates LIRR Headache, Power Failure Disrupts Metro-North Line - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Broken Rail Creates LIRR Headache, Power Failure Disrupts Metro-North Line

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A broken rail and a power failure are making for a messy Thursday morning commute for LIRR and Metro-North riders.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Some of the tri-state’s train lines are experiencing delays and cancellations during the peak of the Thursday morning commute, with a broken rail in Queens causing headaches for Long Island Rail Road riders and a power failure mucking up service for commuters on Metro North's New Haven line.

    The LIRR said riders should expect delays and cancellations Thursday because of the broken rail near Queens Village. The agency said it is operating on only one of two main line tracks due to the rail issue. Trains on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches have been affected.

    Separately, Metro-North Railroad said New Haven Line service was experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes at one point because of a power failure in New Haven Yard. Those delays had ebbed to about 20 minutes by 8 a.m. 

    The train delays come on the same day as drivers expected delays on part of the Newark Bay Extension Bridge because of emergency construction. 

    Scroll down for up-to-the-minute transit updates. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us