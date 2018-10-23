Oh, Deer! Video Shows Yonkers Police Rescuing Buck Caught in Hammock - NBC New York
Oh, Deer! Video Shows Yonkers Police Rescuing Buck Caught in Hammock

Published 2 hours ago

    Deer Rescued by Yonkers Police

    What to Know

    • Yonkers Emergency Service Unit officers proved to be just the heroes a deer entangled in a makeshift hammock needed

    • Video posted online shows officers Matt Donaldson and Dave MacDonald tranquilizing the buck and freeing it from the hammock's ropes

    • The deer darted off into the brush after being freed

    Yonkers Emergency Service Unit officers Matt Donaldson and Dave MacDonald proved to be just the heroes a deer entangled in a makeshift hammock needed.

    Video posted online by the Yonkers Police Department shows a large buck trapped, caught up in a hammock behind a residence on Arthur Place.

    Video shows the animal desperately trying to free itself from the ropes holding the hammock onto the trees in what appears to be a backyard. The buck pulls and tugs frantically trying to break free.

    The officers ended up tranquilizing the buck. Part of the video shows the subdued animal on the ground with portions of the hammock entangled in its antlers.

    The animal was cut free and suddenly darts off into the brush, with parts of the green-colored hammock still hanging from its antlers.

