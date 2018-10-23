A deer caught on a makeshift hammock by its antlers was rescued by the Yonkers Police Department. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Yonkers Emergency Service Unit officers proved to be just the heroes a deer entangled in a makeshift hammock needed

Video posted online shows officers Matt Donaldson and Dave MacDonald tranquilizing the buck and freeing it from the hammock's ropes

The deer darted off into the brush after being freed

Yonkers Emergency Service Unit officers Matt Donaldson and Dave MacDonald proved to be just the heroes a deer entangled in a makeshift hammock needed.

Video posted online by the Yonkers Police Department shows a large buck trapped, caught up in a hammock behind a residence on Arthur Place.

Video shows the animal desperately trying to free itself from the ropes holding the hammock onto the trees in what appears to be a backyard. The buck pulls and tugs frantically trying to break free.

The officers ended up tranquilizing the buck. Part of the video shows the subdued animal on the ground with portions of the hammock entangled in its antlers.

The animal was cut free and suddenly darts off into the brush, with parts of the green-colored hammock still hanging from its antlers.