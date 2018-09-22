Deer Hunter Injures Head Falling Into New Jersey Sewer Drain, Police Say - NBC New York
Deer Hunter Injures Head Falling Into New Jersey Sewer Drain, Police Say

Emergency responders rescued the man from the drain and transported him to the hospital with a head injury, police said

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A hunter fell into a drain and injured his head after shooting a deer in New Jersey, police said

    • The 47-year-old man fell into the open sewer drain in Hackettstown Friday evening

    • Emergency responders rescued the man from the drain and took him to Morristown Medical Center with a head injury

    A hunter fell into a drain and injured his head after shooting a deer in New Jersey, police said. 

    The 47-year-old man, of Hackettstown shot a deer in a wooded area near the intersection of Old Alamuchy Road and Route 517 around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, Hackettstown police said.

    When the man and his hunting companion went to retrieve the deer, the man fell into an open sewer drain, according to police.

    Emergency responders managed to rescue the man from the drain, and he was taken to Morristown Medical Center with a head injury, police said.

    It wasn’t immediately clear how severe his injury was, or whether the two were allowed to be hunting in that area. 

