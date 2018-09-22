What to Know A hunter fell into a drain and injured his head after shooting a deer in New Jersey, police said

A hunter fell into a drain and injured his head after shooting a deer in New Jersey, police said.

The 47-year-old man, of Hackettstown shot a deer in a wooded area near the intersection of Old Alamuchy Road and Route 517 around 8:17 p.m. on Friday, Hackettstown police said.

When the man and his hunting companion went to retrieve the deer, the man fell into an open sewer drain, according to police.

Emergency responders managed to rescue the man from the drain, and he was taken to Morristown Medical Center with a head injury, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how severe his injury was, or whether the two were allowed to be hunting in that area.