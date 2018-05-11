7 Hurt in Deck Collapse Near Lake at NYC Park - NBC New York
7 Hurt in Deck Collapse Near Lake at NYC Park

All of the injures were considered minor, authorities said

Published 2 hours ago

    News 4

    Seven people were taken to a hospital after the deck they were standing on collapsed in a Staten Island park Friday, authorities say. 

    Fire officials say they got a call about the deck collapse near a lake off Arthur Kill Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. All of the injuries were minor, and the victims were taken to the hospital as a precaution for evaluation. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed a large, wooden rectangular deck completely tipped upwards, as if dumping out a load of material into the nearby lake. 

    No one fell in the water, authorities said. It wasn't clear if any of the victims were children, nor was it known why the deck collapsed.

