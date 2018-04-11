Dead Baby Found on PATH Tracks in Jersey City: Sources

A deceased infant was found in a suitcase on the side of the PATH tracks in Jersey City, sources say. (Published 11 minutes ago)

A deceased baby has been found on the PATH train tracks at the Jersey City-Journal Square station, sources say.

The baby, who appeared to be under a year old but not a newborn, was found on the Newark side of the station, a source said.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows investigators gathered on the tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue overpass, near Newark Avenue. They appeared to be focused on a flipped-open suitcase on the side of the tracks.

NYC Isn't Among 25 Best Places to Live in U.S., Ranking Says

The Hudson County prosecutor's office confirmed on Twitter that its homicide unit and Port Authority police are investigating "the body of an infant found just off the trian tracks."

No arrests have been made.

5 Tri-State Nabes Among 20 Richest Zip Codes in U.S.: Report