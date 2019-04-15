Death of Woman Whose Skeletal Remains Were Found Behind NJ Funeral Home Ruled a Homicide: Prosecutors - NBC New York
Death of Woman Whose Skeletal Remains Were Found Behind NJ Funeral Home Ruled a Homicide: Prosecutors

By Brian Thompson

Published 36 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A woman whose skeletal remains were found in an abandoned carriage house behind a New Jersey funeral home was murdered, prosecutors say

    • The woman’s remains were discovered in a carriage house behind Cotton Funeral Services on Main Street in Orange on April 9

    • A law enforcement source last week said there appeared to be a rope or string around the woman’s neck bone

    A woman whose skeletal remains were found in an abandoned carriage house behind a New Jersey funeral home was murdered, prosecutors say.

    The woman’s remains were discovered in a carriage house behind Cotton Funeral Services on Main Street in Orange on April 9, prosecutors and a law enforcement source said.

    The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday said the woman’s death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities have yet to identify the woman.

    A law enforcement source last week said there appeared to be a rope or string around the woman’s neck bone, pointing to the possibility that the woman was strangled.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

