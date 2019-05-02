What to Know Queens baby’s death as a result of brain trauma has been ruled a homicide

The death of a 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year has been ruled a homicide.

Veto Garcia was at his babysitter’s South Ozone Park home on June 14, 2018, when he suffered a seizure. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and later transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he died on June 17.

The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested at the time and charged with assault for her alleged role in the child’s death. It is unclear if the charges will be upgraded after the homicide ruling.

The medical examiner's office has not yet released a cause of death for the child. Police are still looking into the case.