Death of 9-Month-Old Queens Baby Found Foaming at the Mouth Ruled a Homicide - NBC New York
Death of 9-Month-Old Queens Baby Found Foaming at the Mouth Ruled a Homicide

Veto Garcia died after having a seizure while being looked after by a babysitter, and now his death has been ruled a homicide.

Published 2 hours ago

    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • Queens baby’s death as a result of brain trauma has been ruled a homicide

    • 9-month-old Veto Garcia was at his babysitter's home when he had a seizure and began foaming at the mouth

    • The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested and charged with assault

    The death of a 9-month-old Queens baby who was found foaming at the mouth last year has been ruled a homicide.

    Veto Garcia was at his babysitter’s South Ozone Park home on June 14, 2018, when he suffered a seizure. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and later transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he died on June 17.

    The child’s babysitter, 22-year-old Ronita Singh, was arrested at the time and charged with assault for her alleged role in the child’s death. It is unclear if the charges will be upgraded after the homicide ruling.

    The medical examiner's office has not yet released a cause of death for the child. Police are still looking into the case.

