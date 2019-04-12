Person Struck, Killed in New Jersey Costco Parking Lot: Police - NBC New York
Person Struck, Killed in New Jersey Costco Parking Lot: Police

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A person was struck and killed in a New Jersey Coscto parking lot Friday, authorities say

    • Chopper 4 showed a major emergency presence at the scene on Chestnut Drive in Union

    • There was no immediate information on the victim or whoever hit the person; the investigation is ongoing

    A person was struck and killed in a New Jersey Coscto parking lot Friday, authorities say.

    Police in Union confirmed the person was found dead on the ground of the sprawling parking lot on Chestnut Drive around 10:30 a.m.

    Chopper 4 showed a major emergency presence at the lot. Orange cones and caution tape surrounded a landscaping truck that had both its front passenger and driver's side doors open as crews canvassed the scene.

    Large amounts of blood appeared spattered on the pavement.

    There was no immediate information on the victim or whoever hit the person, but authorities believe the vehicle stayed at the scene. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

