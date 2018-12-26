Girl, 16, Dies in Queens House Fire: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl has died in a house fire in Queens, police said.

It's not clear what started the fire inside the three-story home at 123-27 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica Wednesday evening.

The teen killed in the fire, Lamonies Smith, died at NYC Health & Hospital. Police say another 56-year-old woman is in critical condition at NYC Health & Hospital, and a 76-year-old woman is in serious condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Two firefighters were also hurt.

A neighbor who lives across the hall from the apartment where the fire started said he smelled smoke and then heard people screaming.

"I opened the door and saw smoke coming," said Kojo Robotson. "I stayed in my apartment. Everyone ran out, and later the fire department came and escorted me out."

He said he saw a mother and daughter being taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire.

Firefighters on scene heavy clutter inside the house, making it difficult to put out the fire. The FDNY faced a similar issue in a high-rise fire in Brooklyn earlier in the day.