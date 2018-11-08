Police: Woman, Child Killed When Tractor-Trailer Hits SUV on NJ Roadway - NBC New York
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A woman and a child were killed when a tractor-trailer smashed into their SUV in Chester, New Jersey, officials say, (Published 2 hours ago)

    A woman and a child were killed when a tractor-trailer smashed into their SUV on a New Jersey roadway Thursday, police say. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene at U.S. Highway 206 North and Furnace Road in Chester shows a devastating aftermath, with the SUV obliterated and the tractor-trailer having come to a rest in the backyard of a nearby house. 

    A man driving the SUV was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the tractor-trailer driver wasn't clear. 

    It appears the SUV was going northbound on Route 206 in Morris County when the tractor-trailer hit it, pushing it onto the right shoulder. The truck veered off the roadway, hitting a utility pole and careening into a nearby backyard, where it hit a car, a fence and a tree before finally coming to a rest. 

    An accident investigation is underway at the scene. 

