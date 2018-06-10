Deadly Bronx Fire May Have Been Set By Victim's Ex-Boyfriend, Sources Say - NBC New York
Deadly Bronx Fire May Have Been Set By Victim's Ex-Boyfriend, Sources Say

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    44-Year-Old Man Dead, Two Injured in Bronx Fire

    A 44-year-old man died and two others were injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of a Bronx building, officials said.

    (Published Saturday, June 9, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A fire that claimed the lives of two people in the Bronx may have been started by one of them after they got into a dispute

    • A 44-year-old man died after the fire broke out. The man's ex-girlfriend was injured and passed away Sunday morning

    • The man arrived at the woman's home shortly before the fire started and may have been the one who set it, sources said

    A fire that claimed the lives of a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the Bronx may have been set by the ex-boyfriend after the two got into a dispute, police sources said.

    A 44-year-old man died on Saturday after the fire broke out at 2216 Adams Place, in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx. The man's 49-year-old ex-girlfriend was injured in the fire and passed away Sunday morning, police sources said.

    The man arrived at the woman’s home shortly before the fire started, and may have been the one who set it, sources said.

    Police deemed the fire suspicious on Saturday. 

    Chris Mau

    A 50-year-old man who was also in the apartment at the time of the fire escaped by jumping from a window, police sources added. He is still recovering from his injuries.


