A fire that claimed the lives of a woman and her ex-boyfriend in the Bronx may have been set by the ex-boyfriend after the two got into a dispute, police sources said.



A 44-year-old man died on Saturday after the fire broke out at 2216 Adams Place, in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx. The man's 49-year-old ex-girlfriend was injured in the fire and passed away Sunday morning, police sources said.

The man arrived at the woman’s home shortly before the fire started, and may have been the one who set it, sources said.

Police deemed the fire suspicious on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man who was also in the apartment at the time of the fire escaped by jumping from a window, police sources added. He is still recovering from his injuries.



