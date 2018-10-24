The bodies of two women were found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Two fully clothed women, each of their bodies bound by duct tape, were found floating in the Hudson River off Riverside Park Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

It was not immediately clear if there was any trauma to either woman, nor were their ages immediately apparent.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 it appears the women, both of whom are wearing coats, are bound together somewhere on their bodies.

The FDNY had earlier said it received a call at 2:40 p.m. for two bodies in the 200 block of Riverside Boulevard.

This is a developing story.