Remember the false alarm from earlier this month about a tiger running amok through the streets of Manhattan that was actually a raccoon? This one involves a whale -- that wasn't.

Members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society headed out to the waters off Seagate, Brooklyn, Wednesday morning after getting a call there was a dead whale offshore. Teams waded out to check on the mammoth creature, and found there was no whale at all -- just a very large boat bumper.

"We apologize for the false alarm, and thank all of the organizations previously involved in the beginning stages of developing a response plan," the group said in a statement.

In the meantime, if they make another "Jaws" movie any time soon, we've got your bigger boat.