'Dead Whale' Floating in Waters Off Brooklyn Turns Out to Be a 'Large Boat Bumper' - NBC New York
'Dead Whale' Floating in Waters Off Brooklyn Turns Out to Be a 'Large Boat Bumper'

Published 2 hours ago

    Remember the false alarm from earlier this month about a tiger running amok through the streets of Manhattan that was actually a raccoon? This one involves a whale -- that wasn't. 

    Members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society headed out to the waters off Seagate, Brooklyn, Wednesday morning after getting a call there was a dead whale offshore. Teams waded out to check on the mammoth creature, and found there was no whale at all -- just a very large boat bumper. 

    "We apologize for the false alarm, and thank all of the organizations previously involved in the beginning stages of developing a response plan," the group said in a statement. 

    In the meantime, if they make another "Jaws" movie any time soon, we've got your bigger boat. 

